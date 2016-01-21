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Sérgio Rola
sergio_rola
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white sand beach photo
People on the beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
sea
sun
cloud
grey
sand
holiday
vacation
portugal
outdoors
coast
empty
footprint
sandy
over exposed
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