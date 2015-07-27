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Christian Joudrey
cjoudrey
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white sailboat on ocean near green mountain under blue sky during daytime
Na Pali Coast
A map marker
Na Pali Coast State Park, Kapaa, United States
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Published on
July 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
cloud
blue sky
scenery
boat
island
scenic
mountain range
sailing
sailboat
cliff
coast
cloudy
coastline
sail
united states
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