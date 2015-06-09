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Sergey Zolkin
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white ruler on desk
Messy workspace
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
school
work
classroom
design
grey
desk
workshop
creative
sketch
object
craft
letters
create
measure
ruler
draw
workstation
work space
crayon
rule
HDR images
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