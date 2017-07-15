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George Huffman
ghuffmanphotography
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white road signage
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Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
samsung, SAMSUNG-SM-G930A
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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text
sunlight
sign
road sign
pole
speed limit
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