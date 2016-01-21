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nomao saeki
saekinomao
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white puppy on brown couch
Stroking a yawning dog
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
animal
love
white
grey
happy
hand
chair
sofa
pet
play
arm
fur
small
tongue
cushion
canine
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