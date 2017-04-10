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Joel Moysuh
pope_moisa
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white printer paper on green grass
Forgotten
A map marker
Tulsa, United States
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Published on
April 10, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T4i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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plant
clothing
furniture
newspaper
text
apparel
united states
tulsa
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