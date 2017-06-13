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Patrick Hendry
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white printer paper on brown wooden table
Patrick Hendry
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
computer
human
furniture
table
text
keyboard
computer keyboard
electronics
pub
hardware
computer hardware
bar counter
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