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nomao saeki
saekinomao
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white primate on rock
Wild Winter Primates
A map marker
Jigokudani Monkey Park, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
animal
spring
blue
winter
monkey
hot
white
grey
relax
tired
cold
bath
steam
frost
nagano
primate
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