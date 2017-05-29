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Ruben Ortega
garigol
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white plant in close up photography
snowflakes
A map marker
Nature Center, Laval, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 29, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A77V
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
grey
plant
grass
canada
lawn
reed
laval
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