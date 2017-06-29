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Olesia Bahrii
olesia_bahrii
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white petaled flowers
Pale white hydrangea
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 29, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1300D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
pink
beauty
white
grey
bouquet
calm
cherry blossom
floral
floral wallpaper
hydrangea
cream
floral background
bloom
small
petal
cherry tree
closeup
tender
High resolution images
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