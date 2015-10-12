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Lukasz Szmigiel
szmigieldesign
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white petaled flowers blooms at daytime
White flowers in a meadow
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 12, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
flower
spring
green
outdoor
garden
grass
wildlife
white
field
park
bokeh
outdoors
vegetation
petal
daisies
depth of field
shallow depth of field
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