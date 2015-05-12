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Alexandru Tudorache
andurache
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white petaled flowers
White flower field
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
spring
sun
spring wallpaper
field
sunlight
meadow
daisy
spring background
warm
growing
flora
sunlight sky
background
plant
website
floral
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