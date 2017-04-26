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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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white-petaled flower
Macro white flower shot
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M10MarkII
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
spring
green
pink
blossom
bud
rose
plant
cherry blossom
petal
geranium
pollen
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