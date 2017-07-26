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Monika Grabkowska
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white petaled flower
natural light photography
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
fresh herbs
marjoram
flower
plant
leaf
blossom
pottery
herbs
vase
flower arrangement
potted plant
jar
petal
geranium
herbal
planter
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