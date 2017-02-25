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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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white painted concrete building near body of water during daytime
Old School Reflections
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
school
clouds
grey
reflection
perspective
rural
puddle
building
house
architecture
land
weather
countryside
housing
outdoors
cottage
tower
shelter
steeple
spire
Non-copyrighted images
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