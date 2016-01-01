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Ivan Zhukevich
vania_zhu1
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white notebook near black bag
Black leather in flatlay
A map marker
Ternopil, Ukraine
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 1, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 50D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
business
fashion
black
white
grey
luxury
notebook
bag
shoe
accessory
schedule
boss
gray
folder
gear
elegance
getting ready
stuff
close-up
PNG images
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