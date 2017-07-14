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William Zhang
cyclens_
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white motorboats on dock during daytime
On a rainy day.
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
river
grey
lake
boat
boston
rainy day
dock
marina
harbor
pier
overcast
charles river
transportation
vessel
rowboat
watercraft
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