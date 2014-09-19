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Kaleb Nimz
kalebnimz
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white metal tower
Observation platform
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
building
blue
architecture
blue sky
shadow
sunlight
stairs
fear
ladder
clear
platform
climb
high
stark
box
housing
crate
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