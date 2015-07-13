Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Rowan Heuvel
insolitus
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white leafed trees surrounded with grass fields
White trees in snow
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D70s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
snow
trees
grass
white
grey
park
ice
outdoors
cold
woodland
frost
infrared
kassel
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20