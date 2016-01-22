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Jan Kršinar
krsinar
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white leafed trees
A snowy forest landscape
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
snow
trees
cloud
white
grey
fog
outdoors
misty forest
cold
mist
woodland
misty
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