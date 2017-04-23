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Linus Mimietz
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white leaf
A feather in the moss
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5N
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird
light
wildlife
white
grey
freedom
cozy
moss
warm
feather
air
soft
fly
down
gentle
wanderlust
fluffy
fuzzy
tickle
tickling
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