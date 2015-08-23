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Chris Adamus
adamus
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white iPad on table
Snacking while eating
A map marker
Aleja 29 Listopada, Kraków, Poland
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Published on
August 23, 2015 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desktop
office
food
coffee
tech
work
orange
wood
cake
tea
table
desk
bar
breakfast
brown
tablet
flat
above
poland
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