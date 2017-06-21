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Cassie Boca
cassieboca
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white house near brown mountain and body of water
Village in Iceland
A map marker
Westfjords Region, Iceland
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Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
house
sea
hotel
grey
iceland
rock
hill
white house
cloudy
shore
fjord
gloomy
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