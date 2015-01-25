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elizabeth lies
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white house beside trees in front brown field
Desolate brick cottage
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Calle Plazuela, 27, 49722 El Perdigón, Zamora, Spain, El Perdigón
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Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
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Apple, iPhone 5s
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
black
home
trees
grey
farm
field
park
lifestyle
alone
countryside
cottage
solitude
rural
vast
small home
little house
spain
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