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Violeta Pencheva
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white horse wearing harness
Gray horse wearing a bridle
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
profile
animals
white
horse
grey
head
horse racing
mammal
white horse
stallion
bridle
rein
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