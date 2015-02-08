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Taylor Stark
versane
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white horse
Palomino horse in sunlight
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, NX30
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
green
sun
grass
horse
eyes
hair
brown
sunlight
cowboy
blur
bokeh
bright
sunny
daylight
stables
mane
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