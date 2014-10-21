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Rúben dos Santos
ruben_dossantos
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white high rise buildings near beach
Vacation accommodation
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GF5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
city
building
blue
architecture
buildings
vacation
relax
roof
view
hotels
sustainable
rooftop
high rise
escape
tall buildings
ariel
urban view
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