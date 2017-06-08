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ian dooley
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white high-rise building
Stand Tall
A map marker
Tulsa, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
grey
reflection
modern architecture
lines
moody
lost
widows
city
window
urban
home decor
office building
town
apartment building
united states
high rise
tulsa
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