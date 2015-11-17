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andrew welch
andrewwelch3
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white goat on green grass field
Wild Mountain Goat
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
blue
green
animals
grass
grey
farm
sheep
brown
goat
ram
mammal
cloudy
moutain
livestock
pasture
horn
horns
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