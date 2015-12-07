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Kristina Litvjak
kristinali
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white framed glass window
Windowsill speaker
A map marker
Põlula, Estonia
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
wall
grey
window
shadow
retro
brick wall
sunlight
speaker
brick
sound
brickwall
boom box
brickwork
lace curtain
barrio
estonia
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