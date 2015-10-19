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Alberto Restifo
albertorestifo
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white fog over pine trees on mountain
Fog over winter hillside
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
forest
trees
cloud
scenery
park
rock
fog
misty forest
cliff
forrest
wilderness
cloudy
pine
fir
hillside
ridge
plant
grass
moss
HD Wallpapers
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