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Natasha Vasiljeva
nlo_nata
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Winter Whiteout
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white flowers on field
Field of snow-covered plants
A map marker
Тамбов, Tambov, Russia
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Published on
November 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
white
grey
ice
winter landscape
winter wonderland
frost
frozen
snowy
white space
white snow
russia
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