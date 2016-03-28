Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Redd Francisco
reddfrancisco
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white flowers in macro shot
Dry white flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
forest
flowers
plant
white
grey
plants
blur
bokeh
weed
branch
weeds
wild flower
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20