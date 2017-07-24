Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white flower
Moody white flowers
A map marker
Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Boston, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
dark
white
grey
plants
blossom
moody
branches
petals
flower
animal
plant
bee
boston
insect
united states
lilac
honey bee
invertebrate
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20