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Eric Lagergren
ericlagergren
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white flower on green grass fiels
Top view of daisy clump
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12215 NE Country Club Rd, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110, USA, United States
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Published on
May 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5c
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
spring
summer
green
grass
white
field
daisy
wildflowers
moss
green grass
ground
lawn
daisies
weeds
flower patch
usa
united states
bainbridge island
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