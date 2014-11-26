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Luke Oslizlo
lukaszmtw
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white flower
Daisy clump at sunset
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
plant
grass
grey
meadow
daisy
wildflowers
white flower
floor
green grass
white flowers
evening
wildflower
morning sun
wild flowers
daisies
rocky
roadside
Public domain images
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