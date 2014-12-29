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white Ferris wheel under clear sky during daytime
Ferris wheel at a fairground
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 29, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
cloud
orange
blue sky
outdoors
carnival
amusement park
wheel
fair
ferris wheel
landmark
round
ride
gondola
funfair
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