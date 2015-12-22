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Krista Mangulsone
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Animals
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white dog and gray cat hugging each other on grass
Real life best friends
A map marker
Latvia
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Published on
December 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
cat
dog
animal
animals
love
puppy
grass
eye
cats
cute wallpaper
pet
kitten
dog wallpaper
friend
cat and dog
puppy wallpaper
puppies
cute background
fur
High resolution images
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