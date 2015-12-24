I was out walking with my family and my brother's family when they came to visit from England. We walked thru a local park (tag tilles park) and I spotted this scene and knelt down to grab this shot. I knew at the time it was going to be an awesome shot. But I didn't know it was going to end up serving so many tens of thousands of people around the world. You just never know the impact you will have! That's why Thank You Page Magic is changing the world for entrepreneurs. updated 2022-03-02