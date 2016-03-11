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white daisy flower in bloom
Daisy
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 11, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
spring
summer
sunrise
white
bouquet
hiking
spring wallpaper
yellow
walking
floral
brown
joy
blossom
daisy
blur
blur background
spring background
bokeh
bright
4K images
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