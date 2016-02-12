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Brigitte Tohm
brigittetohm
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white cup with beverage
Oradea coffee cup
A map marker
Oradea, Romania
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, NX300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
snow
white
purple
morning
milk
drink
brown
cup
espresso
latte
cold
starbucks
mug
beverage
coffee mug
cappuccino
caffeine
romania
oradea
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