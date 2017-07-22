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Billy Pasco
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white cruise ship
Open Waters
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North Head, Manly, Australia
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Published on
July 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
sea
blue
sunrise
purple
boat
ship
holiday
vacation
cruise
cruise ship
transport
australia
manly
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