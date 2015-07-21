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Austin Thesing
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white cross illustration
monochrome soledad cross
A map marker
Soledad Mountain, San Diego, United States
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Published on
July 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
architecture
night
grey
cross
cross wallpaper
christianity
monochrome
religion
spirituality
serene
b&w
religious cross
san diego
united states
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