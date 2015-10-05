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Hetty Stellingwerf
hettystellingwerf
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white cow on green grass field
Sheep on the Hillside
A map marker
Sondel, Nederland
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Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 500D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
blue
green
cloud
grass
wildlife
grey
farm
field
sheep
goat
countryside
meadow
blur
lamb
mammal
grazing
nederland
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