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white concrete houses under blue sky
Cubical terraces
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 16, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, DIGITAL IXUS 80 IS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
space
building
sun
pattern
white
grey
greece
shadow
sunshine
apartment building
fence
live
shadows
apartments
uniform
repeat
residence
geometric architecture
residences
condominiums
Royalty-free images
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