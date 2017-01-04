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frank mckenna
frankiefoto
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white concrete house near white lighthouse during daytime
Coastal Maine
A map marker
Portland, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 4, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
sea
winter
architecture
home
fall
blue sky
lighthouse
cliff
coast
lobster
solitude
rural
maine
shack
united states
portland
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