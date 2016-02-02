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Brett Campbell
workweek
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white concrete high-rise buildings near body of water during daytime
Hotel on the shoreline
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
city
sea
spring
blue
summer
hotel
buildings
pool
miami
apartment
palm tree
resort
florida
hotels
apartments
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