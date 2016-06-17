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Karsten Würth
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white clouds over the wind turbines
Taller windmill
A map marker
Biedesheim, Germany
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Published on
June 17, 2016 (UTC)
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RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-S2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunrise
clouds
purple
energy
morning
germany
storm
climate change
brown
power
wind
wind turbine
green energy
windmill
good
wind power
rare
cloud
weather
vehicle
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