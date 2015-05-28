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Benjamin Child
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white clouds in top of mountain
Heavy cloud over mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
clouds
cloud
grey
cloudy
peak
mountain line
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