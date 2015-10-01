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Kaushik Panchal
kaushikpanchal
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white clouds during daytime
Clouds in the stratosphere
A map marker
Goa, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON 1 V1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
sun
clouds
cloud
yellow
shadow
sky background
sky wallpaper
sunlight
heaven
aerial view
aerial
teal
fly
cloudy
sun rays
above the clouds
ray
sunrays
cloudscape
High resolution images
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